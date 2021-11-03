Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.93 ($118.74).

Several brokerages have commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €88.64 ($104.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

