Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

BTE stock opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.