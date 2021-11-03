BeatzCoin Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $43.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,577,523 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.