Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.87. 4,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

