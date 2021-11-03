Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

