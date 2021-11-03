Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,539 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $411,517,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $374,887,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

