Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% in the second quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $15,306,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,054,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 136,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

