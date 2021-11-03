Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $6,234,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $5,200,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $4,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

