Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

