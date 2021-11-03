Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 192.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 454.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.