Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Del Taco Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $302.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

