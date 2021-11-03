Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,539 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,523,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

