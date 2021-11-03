Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,223 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 681,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 154,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 210.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

