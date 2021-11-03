Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 10,632.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $32,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

BSY opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.39. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

