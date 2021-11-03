Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 24th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

