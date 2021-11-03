Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $113.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.71.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. 1,875,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

