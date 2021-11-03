BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.56. BGC Partners shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3,528 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

