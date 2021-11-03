BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $116,869.85 and $306.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00050144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00221267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00097528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

