Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 8,996,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,420. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

