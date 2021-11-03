Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 696,182 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $27.69.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $627.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

