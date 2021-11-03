BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIGC opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,450,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BigCommerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of BigCommerce worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

