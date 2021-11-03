BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

BLRDF opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

