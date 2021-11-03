Binance Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.44 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $562.07 or 0.00892794 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $93.75 billion and $2.44 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
