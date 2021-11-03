BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $95.77 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $95.77 or 0.00151932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $193.73 million and $14.56 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.22 or 0.00571482 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

