Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $7.69 on Wednesday, hitting $495.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.18. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.