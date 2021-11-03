Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.88. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $262.38 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

