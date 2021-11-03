BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) dropped 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 75,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,104,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

