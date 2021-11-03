Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $278.77. 35,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,388. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average is $312.55. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

