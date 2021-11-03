BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $253.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.15.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.76. 72,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.