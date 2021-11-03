BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

BNTX traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.33. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

