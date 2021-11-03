BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.29 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $3.55 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00220116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00098368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

