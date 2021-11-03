Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 209.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Birks Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birks Group alerts:

BGI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 17,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,727. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.