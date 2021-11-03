BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

BJRI opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $773.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.23.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 214,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

