BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.89

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 10072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

