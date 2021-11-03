Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 320,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,452. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.