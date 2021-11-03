Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE BKH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

