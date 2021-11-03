Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $37,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

BKI stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

