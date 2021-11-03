BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. 1,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $95.72 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 137.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 410.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

