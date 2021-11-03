BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BHK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 111,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

