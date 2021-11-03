BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

