BlackRock Inc. Buys 22,061 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 456,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 94,582 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

