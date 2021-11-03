BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,678,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CALA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $144.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.