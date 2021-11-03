BlackRock Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.52% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 429,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BCSF opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

