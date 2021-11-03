BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,299,915 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 89.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

