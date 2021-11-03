BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,854 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Culp worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CULP opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

