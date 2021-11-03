BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 83,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

