BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE BIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 89,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,930. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.