BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 49,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,920. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

