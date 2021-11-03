BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.
NYSE MHD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
