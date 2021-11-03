BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.

NYSE MHD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

