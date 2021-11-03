BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

MYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

