BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.
MYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
